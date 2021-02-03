Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

