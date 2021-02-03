Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,201 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3,605.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 6,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 33,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $10.65 on Wednesday, reaching $333.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.62.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

