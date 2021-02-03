Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives $21.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Express by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Heartland Express by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 89,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in Heartland Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.43 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.