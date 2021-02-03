Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,858 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.9% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,112,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.24. 27,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.