PirateCash Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0601 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $10,720.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PirateCash has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000090 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 27,400,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PirateCash Coin Trading

PirateCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.