Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CATC. DA Davidson upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ CATC traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,617. The firm has a market cap of $511.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In related news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $423,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

