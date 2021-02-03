Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $265.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.92.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 447,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,551,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,036,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $32.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.32. The company had a trading volume of 152,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,168. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.43. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.