Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,353 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 43,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD remained flat at $$23.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,479. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

