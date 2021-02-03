BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.59.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
