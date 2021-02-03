BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BHK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,396. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.59.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

