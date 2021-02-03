Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

