Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,686. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
