360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s Largest Position

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. trimmed its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,570,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,318 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech comprises about 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of 360 DigiTech worth $159,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,837,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 823,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 642,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 49,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,551. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The company had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.