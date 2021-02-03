Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,764. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

