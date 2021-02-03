Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 256,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,651,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.
About Amcor
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.
