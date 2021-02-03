Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Woodward has raised its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of WWD traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.77. 2,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,628. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.76 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. Woodward has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.63.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $2,142,250.00. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $163,696.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

