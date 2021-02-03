Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.99 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 19,569 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,207 shares of company stock worth $8,773,214. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,359. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $105.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

