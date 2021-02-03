Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

GIGB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.15. 656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,043. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.71.

