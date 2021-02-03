Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $96.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,247. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

