MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,126. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

