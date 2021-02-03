MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.
Shares of MMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,126. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
