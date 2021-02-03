Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,104 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,258 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,919. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

