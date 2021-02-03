BMO Capital Markets Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $25.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 177,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FireEye by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FireEye during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FireEye by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 87,785 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

