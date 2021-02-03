Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 790 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Bank of America cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.72.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

