Chubb (NYSE:CB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Chubb stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.95. 10,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,027. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.72.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

