Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 548 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after acquiring an additional 466,264 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,117 shares of company stock worth $33,891,591. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.36. The company had a trading volume of 18,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.74. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

