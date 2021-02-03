PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.31.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.34. 155,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,060. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $206.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

