Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.55-3.55 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.37.

MMP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,835. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $62.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

