Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,746. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

