CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%.

NASDAQ:CFBK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 5,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

