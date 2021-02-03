Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($40.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($40.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%.

NYSE:SALT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.81. 5,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

Several research firms have commented on SALT. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

