Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading 7.1% Higher

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.46. 8,055,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,962,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Sunday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a market cap of $713.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 308.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 254,597 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 129.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

