Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) (CVE:SCD) Shares Gap Up to $0.05

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) (CVE:SCD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.05, but opened at $0.10. Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,641 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

Samoth Oilfield Inc. (SCD.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCD)

Samoth Oilfield Inc develops and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Its producing properties include the Garrington property consisting of three producing wells located to the west of Red Deer, Alberta; and the Willesden Green property with three gas wells located to the east of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

