Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.38

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 59324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 55.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.02.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$614.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$637.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.7385626 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.

About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

