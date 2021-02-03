Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.38

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.38 and last traded at C$24.37, with a volume of 59324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.87.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 55.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$20.02.
In other Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.35, for a total transaction of C$101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,775,841.75. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,605 shares of company stock valued at $541,519.
About Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) (TSE:RUS)
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates in three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals Inc. (RUS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.