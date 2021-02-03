Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Shares Up 19%

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)’s share price shot up 19% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 133,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 197,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) Company Profile (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

