Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 294,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,943,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 734,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. 35,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,200. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.66.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

