ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of RETO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

