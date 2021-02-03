ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of RETO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.92.
ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile
