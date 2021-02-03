DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 617,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 77,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.43. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,873. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

