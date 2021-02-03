Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 427 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 122,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.23. 23,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $86.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

