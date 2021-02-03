Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.72 and a 200 day moving average of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares in the company, valued at $913,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955 shares in the company, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.