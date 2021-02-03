General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

