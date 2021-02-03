Fiii Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Fiii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fiii has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar. Fiii has a total market cap of $82,639.28 and approximately $33.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Fiii

Fiii (FIII) is a DPoC coin that uses the SHA3-256 hashing algorithm. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official website is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FiiiCoin is a transaction network specifically designed for mobile devices mining purpose only. The blockchain technology enable all mobile devices participate in maintaining the blockchain network while leaving it idle and charging battery instead of relying on expensive and powerful computer hardware running 24/7 to do the mining work. The main objective is to create a least effort way and promote re-using the existing available resources(mobile devices) together to take part in maintaining the blockchain. “

Fiii Coin Trading

Fiii can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the exchanges listed above.

