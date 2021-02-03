Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

EGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.