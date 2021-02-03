Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 186,421 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186,421 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.92 and a 200-day moving average of $274.45. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $293.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

