Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 19.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.