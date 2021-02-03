Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $46.58 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.0% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $46,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.28. The stock had a trading volume of 75,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,096. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

