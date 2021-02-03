Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 300 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.59.

Shares of GS stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $288.05. 53,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,856,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.65. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

