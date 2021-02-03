Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

CGO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

