Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
CGO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,583. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
