DigitalBits Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. DigitalBits has a market cap of $12.02 million and approximately $169,377.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00309188 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00032432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.31 or 0.01598927 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 750,998,958 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.