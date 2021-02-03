LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Receives €131.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €131.68 ($154.92).

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €121.02 ($142.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,371 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.43. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

