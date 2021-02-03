Brokerages Set Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Price Target at $203.71

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.71.

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total value of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.44. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

