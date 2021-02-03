Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Receives CHF 401.99 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 401.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 390 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of CHF 262.10 and a one year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

