Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Receives €170.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €170.75 ($200.89).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €178.00 ($209.41) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock traded up €2.75 ($3.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €159.70 ($187.88). The company had a trading volume of 587,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €156.44 and a 200 day moving average of €148.61.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

